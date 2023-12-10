Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal on Sunday flagged off 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai. Celebrities including Sonali Bendre, Rupali Ganguly, and others graced the event.

The event organized by the Ministry of Textiles aimed to promote the handloom sari culture in India by inviting the participation of women across the country to showcase their ways of wearing saris and thus present India as a country of "Unity in Diversity".

And to promote the spirit of traditional textile & support the idea of "Vocal for Local" and will raise awareness about fitness among women and to encourage them lead healthier lives, as per a press release of Textile Ministry.

In this celebration of cultural diversity & empowerment, the enthusiastic participation of more than 5000 women including leading professionals, Bollywood & television personalities, sports personalities, business women, designers, influencers, housewives, women from the music industry and many more joined the event adorned in their distinctive traditional attire.

Previously, Sari Walkathon was organized in Surat.

The Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh and Member of Parliament - Lok Sabha Poonam Mahajan also jointly flagged off the Mumbai Edition of 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon'.

Handloom sector is a symbol of our country's rich and varied cultural heritage, besides being one of the key sectors providing employment to a large number of people, especially women. The handloom sector of India engages more than 35 lakh persons. The art of handloom sari weaving has traditional values attached to it and each region has exquisite saris varieties, according to Textile Ministry's official statement.

The uniqueness of saris such as Paithani, Kotpad, Kota doria, Tangail, Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Jamdani, Santipuri, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Patola, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk, Bawan Buti, Pashmina Sari etc. to name a few attracts saris across the globe with exclusive art, weaves, designs and traditional motifs. (ANI)

