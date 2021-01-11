New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Indian film production company Vidhu Vinod Chopra (VVC) Films in collaboration with the book publishing house Penguin, on Monday has announced a book titled 'Unscripted' on conversations on life and cinema by leading filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and award-winning writer Abhijat Joshi.

According to the official release, in 'Unscripted', Vidhu Vinod Chopra speaks to his long-time collaborator and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi about his anomalous journey. Engaging and illuminating, the book provides a glimpse into the mind, method and madness of one of contemporary Hindi cinema's best filmmakers.

Commenting on the release, Joshi said, "Once when I had helped Vinod with a quote for some occasion, he had gifted me a shirt and said, 'Coat (quote) ke badle shirt!' Today when I'm asked for a quote about him, I recall this moment. If the phrase Seize the Day didn't exist, Vinod would have invented it."

In 1992, Joshi wrote a critically acclaimed play, A Shaft of Sunlight, that Chopra happened to see in Birmingham. Their collaboration resulted in films like Mission Kashmir, Eklavya, and most recently, Shikara. The team also included director Rajkumar Hirani in helming major blockbusters in recent years like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju.

Chopra said, "I had a great time talking with Abhijat Joshi about cinema and life. Maybe someday someone might read this book after I'm dead and gone and say - a man from a small mohalla in Kashmir had big dreams and fulfilled them without selling his soul, so why can't I?"

Starting in 1978 with his Oscar-nominated short film, Chopra won many awards for his work as a director, screenwriter and producer. His projects include Bollywood hits like Parinda, Khamosh, 1942: A Love Story, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and 3 Idiots.

VVC Films has made some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Not only is one of the biggest filmmakers but he has also nurtured some of the brightest talents in the Hindi film industry, including directors Rajkumar Hirani, Pradeep Sarkar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)