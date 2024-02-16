Los Angeles [US], February 16 (ANI): American musician Usher opened up about his ups and downs and joyful life as a married and Super Bowl-approved superstar, reported by People.

Back in the late 2000s, Usher had fallen for stylist Tameka Foster, a few years after his fan-favorite relationship with TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas ended.

But after marrying Foster in 2007, he began to receive flak from those who did not approve of the union.

"I think I became very closed and then felt attacked in many ways," he said of that period of time.

"It was a bit unconventional in a time when I felt like my female fans were judgmental of the woman that I chose."

He still has no idea why there has been so much public scrutiny of Foster, who is seven years his senior, but he has some theories.

"She was a dark-skinned woman, and maybe they didn't want to love her in a way because of maybe some reason that had to do with themselves," he hypothesized.

"I don't know. Or maybe she was not the best reference because of how she handled herself. That's not for me to be concerned about. I did my part and what I thought was right."

Around that time, the couple went down for an in-depth interview with Essence, during which Usher discussed how the reaction affected their relationship.

"Ours is not a typical love story, but it is a true one," he told the publication at the time.

"Tameka and I have been fortunate enough to go through the thick of it in the beginning. We've had that opportunity to huddle up as a team, to make sure that we're clear and speak as one voice."

He followed his heart, but the relationship did not work out, and they separated in 2009, as per People.

"We ended up having two children together," he said now of sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15.

He and Foster struggled through a difficult custody battle years ago, but now, "We are cordial with each other," he said.

"We ain't good, good, but we good. You know what I'm saying?"

Following his successful Super Bowl performance, Usher married music executive Jenn Goicoechea, with whom he has two children: daughter Sovereign, 3, and son Sire, 2. Foster is now featured in the new WE TV reality series Bold & Bougie.

As for their relationship now, "It's an 18-year process of which we all understand that, and we're doing our best to raise two responsible, respectful and happy children." (ANI)

