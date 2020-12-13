Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Amid the self-isolation period, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who has tested positive for Covid-19 is back with his yoga sessions to recuperate from the virus.

The 'Judwaa 2' actor, on Sunday, shared pictures from his yoga session on Instagram.

The actor, who also tagged his online yoga teacher Mihir Jogh is seen effortlessly stretching out his body to attempt 'Pranayama' and 'Uthita Trikonasana', on a yoga mat.

With the picture, Varun wrote, 'RECOVERY' to give his fans a glimpse from his convalescing phase.

On the work front, the 33-year-old star will be next seen in his upcoming David Dhawan directorial rom-com ' Coolie No. 1' opposite Sara Ali Khan which will be available to premiere on Amazon Prime on Christmas i.e. December 25, 2020. (ANI)

