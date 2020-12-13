Actress Avika Gor was all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Antim... The Final Truth. However, looks like that is not happening. Antim... stars Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Avika Gor has been replaced by actress Mahima Makwana in the movie. And the same was confirmed by Mahesh Manjrekar himself. Antim: A Turban-Clad Salman Khan Makes a Grand Entry on the Sets of Aayush Sharma’s Film (Watch Video).

Avika was all set to star opposite Ayush Sharma but Mahima has bagged the opportunity. The report also mentions that the reason for Avika's replacement are not known. Mahesh was quoted in the portal as saying, "Avika is not in the film.." From Radhe to Tiger 3, Salman Khan To Have 4 Back-to-Back Films Releasing in 2021?.

Mahima will be seen playing the female lead opposite Ayush and she also has a couple of scenes with director Mahesh Manjrekar as well, who plays her father in the movie. In fact, along with Mahima, the film will also see another actress, Saiee Manjrekar who will be roped in opposite Salman Khan. Shooting for Antim... The Final Truth has already begun and Ayush recently shared the first look of Salman from the sets.

