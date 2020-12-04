Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) Actor Vera Farmiga and "Black Widow" star Florence Pugh are among the six newcomers for "Hawkeye" series at Disney Plus.

The show, which hails from Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios, will revolve around actor Jeremy Renner's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Clint Barton aka Hawkeye.

Also Read | TENET Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's Latest Is a Spectacular Puzzle That's Also a Numbing Head-Scratcher! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The project is being planned as a graduation point for Renner's Clint Barton where he is able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop, who will be played by "Bumblebee" star Hailee Steinfeld.

Farmiga, known for starring in movies such as "The Departed", "Up in the Air" and "The Conjuring" series, will essay of the role of Bishop's mother Eleanor Bishop, reported Variety.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Eijaz Khan Nominates Jasmin Bhasin, Calls Her Irritating and Undeserving to Enter the Finale Week (Watch Video).

Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova, the sister of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios' upcoming movie "Black Widow", will reprise her role in the series.

Besides the two actors, also joining the cast are Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.

Fee will play a character named Kazi, most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, known to Marvel fans as the mercenary villain Clown.

Dalton will appear as Jack Duquesne, a likely take on the Marvel character Jacques Duquesne or Swordsman.

Debutant Cox will star as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter.

McClarnon will essay the role of William Lopez, likely a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

"Mad Men" alum Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series for Marvel Studios. The show recently started production in Atlanta and New York.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)