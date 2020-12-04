Bigg Boss 14 finale is supposed to happen next week and so the housemates are trying their best to snatch the limelight and win tasks. Last night (Dec 3), we saw how Abhinav Shukla winning the 'Shark Attack' task and becoming the second finalist after Eijaz Khan. Frankly, it was surprising to see Abhinav grabbing a spot in top 4, but then he did perform exceptionally well in the task. Having said that, as per tonight’s (Dec 4) precap, we will see more fights, drama and ofcourse some masala. The preview starts with a tiff between Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya where both of them try to push each other. Bigg Boss 14 December 03 Episode: Rubina Dilaik Explodes On Housemates, Abhinav Shukla Becomes the Second Finalist After Eijaz Khan - 4 Highlights From BB14.

Cut straight to scene two, we see Nikki Tamboli standing in a dark room wherein she needs to punch and nominate one contestant she thinks does not deserve to go ahead on the show. Tamboli chooses Rahul. Further, we also get to see Eijaz nominating Jasmin and tagging her kiddo. He says “Jasmin, bachey kuch 5 saal tak cute rehtey hai uske baad badey ho jatey hai, badey honey ke baad vo agar cute act kartey hai vo irritating ho jatey hai.” Bigg Boss: From Kavita Kaushik, Karishma Tanna to Imam Siddiqui, Let’s Take a Look at the Meanest Housemates of All Times.

Check Out The Video:

Looks like we are about to get the third finalist here. Bigg Boss 14 has not been the best season in terms of TRPs and so makers are leaving no stone unturned to add all kinds of spice to the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Let’s wait and watch what the upcoming episode brings. Stay tuned!

