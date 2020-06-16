Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertainment News | Vicky Kaushal Prays for Peace and Prosperity of All as Film Fraternity Mourns Loss of Another Star

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 06:43 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Vicky Kaushal Prays for Peace and Prosperity of All as Film Fraternity Mourns Loss of Another Star
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): As the film fraternity mourns the loss of four of its brightest stars - Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput- actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday prayed for peace and prosperity of all.

Kaushal posted a picture of himself where he is seen bowing down as he stands in front of the holiest Sikh shrine - Golden Temple.

Also Read | COVID-19 Effect: Penguin Actress Keerthy Suresh Decides to Take a Pay Cut, Will Slash her Remuneration by 20 - 30%.

He complimented the post with a short prayer where he wished for peace and happiness of all including the ones who passed away.

"Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo. (I pray for peace and prosperity of all...those who are alive..those who passed away)," he wrote.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post).

Besides the loss of the artists of Indian cinema, the world is mourning the loss of lives caused due to the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement