Lights, camera and action! Actor Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for a film tentatively titled VD 12 in Hyderabad. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Taking to Instagram, Vijay dropped a poster in which he is seen holding a gun. "Shoot begins," the poster read. Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited. VD 12 Shooting Begins! Makers Release New Poster of Vijay Deverakonda Along With Announcement (View Pic).

Vijay has also collaborated with Mrunal Thakur for a new film, which is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mrunal shared a picture from the film's pooja with Vijay on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "The first step in a very exciting journey...It's my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I'm really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda..Can't wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy" VD 12: Vijay Deverakonda’s Treats Fans to His First Look from His Upcoming Film on His Birthday! (View Poster).

Check Out The Poster Of Vijay Deverakonda's Film VD 12

VD 12 Poster (Photo Credits: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, KU Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by AS Prakash.