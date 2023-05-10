Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming film tentatively titled 'VD 12' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela unveiled the first poster on social media.

Taking to the official Instagram handle Sithara Entertainments treated fans to the first poster of the film featuring Vijay on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Tuesday.

The poster showcased a distorted image of Deverakonda's eyes through a paper shredder.

Sharing the birthday wish for the actor they also captioned the post, "A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded!"

Reportedly, Vijay will be playing the role of a police officer in the film.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame), the film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The shooting will commence in June. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Apart from this Viajy's first single 'Na Rojaa Nuvve' from his upcoming film 'Kushi' was released on his birthday.

The audio of the song was released on Tuesday. Vijay and Samantha Ruth Parbhu both shared the audio clip on their respective social media handles.

The music is composed by Hesham Abdul. The song Na Rojaa Nuvve (Telugu) is translated 'Tu Meri Roja' in Hindi, En Rojaa Neeye in Tamil, Nanna Roja Neene in Kannada, and En Rojaa Neeye in Malayalam.

After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film. The movie is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story.

Meanwhile, Vijay has teamed up with Parasuram, who delivered the superhit Telegu movie 'Geetha Govindam' with Vijay.

The update was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarash on Twitter.

"VIJAY DEVERAKONDA REUNITES WITH PARASURAM FOR DIL RAJU PROJECT... #VijayDeverakonda and director #Parasuram reunite after the super-successful #Telugu film #GeethaGovindam... #DilRaju and #Shirish will produce the film," he tweeted.

Further details of the movie are awaited. (ANI)

