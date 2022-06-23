New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma, on Thursday, wrapped the shoot of his upcoming project 'Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Vijay took to his Instagram handle and shared fun and goofy photos from the sets with Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat and the director, Sujoy Ghosh.

In the social media post's caption, he wrote, "Shoot wrap! This has gotta be the most fun n frolic I've had on a movie set and yet did some serious work. Thanks for the memories, team."

A few days back, Kareena had shared dropped pictures from the sets of 'Devotion of Suspect X' where she can be seen posing with the crew of the movie.

To note, Kareena's OTT debut is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Meanwhile, Vijay recently wrapped 'Darlings' shoot with Alia Bhatt after which he has now wrapped 'Devotion of Suspect X' filming. He is all set to start shooting for Mirzapur season 3 now.

Besides these, he also has 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena's untitled next project in his kitty. (ANI)

