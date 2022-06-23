Money Heist needs no introduction. Netflix picked up a failed TV show and made it a global blockbuster. Everything after that has been nothing short of history being made. All the characters in the Spanish series became household names. The popularity it earned in India is simply majestic. It's a simple tale of a bank robbery written and executed so well that people just couldn't get enough of it. Tomorrow, that is on June 24, the first season of the Korean adaptation of the same, Money Heist: Korea -Joint Economic Area, is going to hit Netflix. From Money Heist to Lucifer - 5 Times Netflix Turned Saviour For Cancelled Shows!.

Money Heist: Korea stars Yoo Ji-tae as Professor, Lee Kim Ji-hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) and Park Hae-soo (Berlin). The trailer made it evident that the makers have made some changes to the storyline to include Korean sensibilities. So we did some digging to find out what is new in the Korean adaptation. Here's what we found.

An utopian tale

The Korean remake talks about a time in future where the bad blood between North and South Korea has lead to economic decline. To create harmony and peace, both the countries create a Joint Economic Area for Koreans of both sides to work together and prosper. It obviously doesn't go as planned but the point here is, the series from Korea creates a seemingly different world where the heist takes place unlike the original.

Hahoe masks

The Spanish Dali masks have been replaced by the Hahoe which has a cultural significance for Koreans. Explaining the same, Park Hae-soo said during the press conference, "In Spain, the Dali mask was used to send the message of freedom, and in Korea, we used the Hahoe mask from the Andong area. It is embodying the criticism of the powerful, and it has a sense of humor in it as well."

South-North tension

The tension between the two countries would be quite palpable in the series. A few early reviews are in and they talk about these tensions flaring. In fact, it even seeps into the gang creating a lot of chaos. Yoo Ji-tae To Play Professor in Money Heist Korean - Joint Economic Area; Here's Why The Actor Is Apt For The Role

Check out the trailer here:

Money Heist, the Spanish original, has a solid fanbase and a bit of Korean tweak will surely interest them.

