Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Singer Vishal Mishra has collaborated with Dino James for his latest song ' Door Aa Gaye'.

"A lilting love track that merges the melodic vocals of Vishal and the hip-hop vibe of Dino, this one is a definite for those moody nights, when the party moves from dancing tracks to soulful soothing melodies. Door Aa Gaye is new age ode to love and longing," read the song's description on VYRL's YouTube channel.

The track is sung, composed and penned by both Vishal Mishra and Dino James.

Vishal said that 'Door Aa Gaye; is a universal track.

"It is a very special song... I think everyone can relate to it. For instance, if somebody is sitting in Uttar Pradesh listening to this they will understand it because of the lyrical quality and somebody who is in Pune or Bombay and listens to lot of pop and hip-hop will also understand it. They all will understand the language hence I feel it is a very universal song. I am glad that it is getting so much love."

Vishal made his debut as a composer in 2016 with the Tamil film Devi. Some of his best songs include 'Kaise Hua', 'Pehla Pyaar' from Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

