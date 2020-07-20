Vivek Oberoi, who is producing Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder and also playing the character Prabhu Singh, has now introduced Rajeev Sen’s character with a new poster. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev would be making his Bollywood debut with this mystery thriller and he would be playing the character Rohit Vardhan. While sharing the poster, Vivek wrote, “Welcoming @RajeevSen11 as #RohitVardhan in @ItiTheFilm family! Good to have you on-board, brother!” Iti: Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen To Make His Bollywood Debut With Vivek Oberoi-Backed Project.

The poster does not give a clear image of Rajeev Sen’s character. He is seen driving a car, dressed in a formal attire, bearded look and side-parted hairstyle. And if you’ll focus on the car, it highlights the map of Pakistan and India. Well, once again the makers have managed to not drop much details and leave us all enthralled wondering what is in store. It is indeed an impressive poster. Iti – Can You Solve Your Own Murder: Vivek Oberoi to Play the Character Prabhu Singh in This Mystery Thriller (View Pic).

Rajeev Sen As Rohit Vardhan In Iti The Film

Talking about being a part of Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, Rajeev Sen had stated, “This is a concept-driven thriller; it is along the lines of what I have been looking forward to doing. I had a desire to express my creativity and bring characters alive,” reports Mid-Day. This upcoming flick is directed by Vishal Mishra and is produced under the banners of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment.

