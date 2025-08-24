The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss fans. The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 premiered with a grand opening night, and as always, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to host the reality show that keeps everyone talking. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Live Streaming Details: How To Watch Salman Khan’s Show Online and on TV, Here’s List of Confirmed Contestants (Videos)

Salman Khan Opens ‘Bigg Boss 19’ With Dance Performance

The episode began with Salman Khan setting the stage on fire as he danced to his hit track Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. With this season promising more drama and surprises, the excitement is already sky-high.

Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri and Tanya Mittal Join ‘Bigg Boss 19’

The first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house was popular TV actress Ashnoor Kaur, who made a dazzling entry grooving to the peppy track Nakhra. Ashnoor shared a sweet memory with Salman, recalling their first meeting when she was just five years old. Now at 21, she expressed her wish to create history by becoming the youngest Bigg Boss winner. Soon after, Zeishan Quadri, known for his role as “Definite” in Gangs of Wasseypur, joined the house. He was followed by spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, who had a fun banter with Salman about finding “Sacha Pyaar” inside the house.

Salman Khan Welcomes Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri and Tanya Mittal:

Awez Darbar Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Nagma Mirajkar Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Nehal Chudasama Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Baseer Ali Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Abhishek Bajaj Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Gaurav Khanna Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Natalia Janoszek Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Pranit More Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Farhana Bhatt Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Neelam Giri Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Kunickaa Sadanand Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Mridul Tiwari Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Amaal Mallik Joins ‘Bigg Boss 19’

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Teases Star-Studded Lineup and Wild Cards

The season promises a diverse lineup with names like Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Dino James, Kunicka Sadanand, Natalia Stankoszek, Shebaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari being speculated as contestants. Adding to the thrill, reports suggest some high-profile wild cards may spice up the show, including Mike Tyson, The Undertaker and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. With new faces, unexpected twists, and Salman Khan’s unmatched charm, Bigg Boss 19 is off to a sizzling start.

