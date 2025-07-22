New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says his new movie "The Bengal Files" will release in theatres worldwide on September 5.

The filmmaker previously directed and wrote "The Tashkent Files" and "The Kashmir Files", the former won him a National Film Award while the latter emerged as on of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share the teaser for the upcoming film with the caption, "From the makers of The Kashmir Files & The Tashkent Files: THE BENGAL FILES – Teaser Out Now. If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you. In cinemas on 05 September 2025."

The director is currently on the "Never Again Tour" in the US which features 10 grand premieres of the film in the country. The tour started on July 19 and is set to end on August 10.

The film stars Palomi Ghosh, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

