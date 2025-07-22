Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl might have ended their romantic relationship back in 2021, but their friendship remains rock solid and full of sparkle. The two are often seen together at events and family functions, keeping fans guessing about their relationship status. Beauty Queen Sushmita Sen Celebrates 31st Anniversary of ‘India’s First Ever Victory at Miss Universe’ in Instagram Carousel Post.

Rohman Shawl on Sushmita Sen Favourite Diamond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Street Snap (@bollywoodstreetsnap)

Rohman Shawl Reveals Sushmita Sen’s Favourite Diamond

Now, Rohman has made an honest and sweet confession about Sushmita’s taste in diamonds and why he hasn’t gifted her one yet. In a candid conversation with Instant Bollywood, he shared with a laugh, “Jis hisab ke unko diamond pasand hai, abhi meri aukaat nahi itna bada kharidne ki. Toh jis din uss layak banunga, Inshallah zaroor,” (The kind of diamond she likes is way out of my league right now. But the day I’m capable enough, God willing, I’ll definitely get it for her.) He went on to reveal that Sushmita’s favourite diamond is no ordinary gem—it’s a whopping 22 carats! “Unka ek pasandita diamond hai, woh 22 carats ka hai. Toh woh kamane ke liye bahot waqt hai, but Inshallah jaldi,” (She has a favourite diamond—it’s 22 carats. It'll take a long time to earn enough for that, but God willing, hopefully soon) he added. ‘Second Birthdate’: Sushmita Sen Shares Paralympian Sumit Antil’s Inspiring Story on National Doctors’ Day (See Post)

Rohman Shawl on Staying Friends With Sushmita

Sushmita and Rohman started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2021. Yet, they remain incredibly close. When asked why he still appears publicly with her, Rohman told TOI, “If the relationship didn’t have issues and if you have given so much into the relationship, then why would you run away from it?” Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30 Years of Her Miss Universe Triumph With Heartfelt Insta Post; Actress Writes, ‘What an Honour’ (View Pic)

Rohman Shawl Says Sushmita Sen Link Makes Dating Tough

He also clarified that he’s currently single—but dating isn’t easy with Sushmita’s name still so strongly tied to his. “I am single right now, but because a big name of that stature has been associated with me, people think that I am still with her. So, nobody even approaches me (laughs).”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).