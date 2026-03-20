Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): Actor Chuck Norris, who is known for his roles in 'Walker Texas Ranger' and gained fame due to his martial arts, passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday.

The family of the actor announced the news of the actor's demise through Norris's Instagram handle.

Also Read | Chuck Norris Dies: Martial Arts Master and Actor Known For 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Passes Away at 86.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," wrote the family on their Instagram handle.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," his family added.

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"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives," said Chuck Norris' family.

The family members also expressed their gratitude to the actor's fans for their support and love for Chuck Norris.

It read, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived, and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family," added the note.

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According to Deadline, the action star had black belts in karate, taekwondo, tang soo bo, Brazilian jiu jitsu and judo over the years. That background set him up for roles in the likes of 'Return of the Dragon' (aka The Way of the Dragon), in which he appeared opposite Bruce Lee.

After appearing in a string of action pics, he was cast to lead the CBS crime drama 'Walker Texas Ranger', in which he played a member of the Texas Ranger Division for nine seasons.

His film credits include Missing in Action, Code of Silence and Firewalker, having broken through in 1983 in Lone Wolf McQuade. Many of his characters were tough guys who would only resort to violence if provoked.

Later in his career, his role as Cordell Walker, a former U.S. Marine, in Walker, Texas Ranger, saw him appear on TV screens for nearly 200 episodes.

A reboot of the series starring Jared Padalecki launched on The CW in 2020 and ran until 2024. (ANI)

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