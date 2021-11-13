Disney Plus has confirmed that it has given greenlight to Agatha: House of Harkness, a WandaVision spinoff series centred on Kathryn Hahn's titular villain. According to Deadline, during the streamer's Disney Plus Day event on Friday, the official title for the spinoff series was unveiled which will see Hahn reprise her role, for which she received an Emmy nomination. 'Agatha: House of Harkness' is being developed under a deal Hahn made with the studio. Kaiser Karl: Series on Late Karl Lagerfeld’s Life in Development, To Stream on Disney Plus.

Hahn's Agatha Harkness had appeared in Disney Plus's 'WandaVision', from series creator Jac Schaeffer. 'WandaVision' centred on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, NJ, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Star Wars: Visions Trailer – Disney Plus Unveils a Glimpse of the Reimagined Galaxy (Watch Video).

Agatha, who won viewers over with her 'Agatha All Along' number, is a witch from Salem and fan-favourite breakout character. As per Deadline, the upcoming spinoff will see Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, serve as writer and executive producer on the Harkness spinoff.

