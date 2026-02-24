Robert Carradine, the veteran actor celebrated for his roles as the lovable nerd Lewis Skolnick and the dependable TV father Sam McGuire, has passed away at the age of 71. In a statement provided to Deadline on Monday, February 23, 2026, his family confirmed that the actor died by suicide following a nearly 20-year battle with bipolar disorder. ‘Splitsvilla 7’ Fame Mayank Pawar Dies at 37 (View Post)

Robert Carradine Dies - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Pop (@complexpop)

Robert Carradine Family Speaks on Robert’s Death

The Carradine family shared an exceptionally candid statement regarding the actor's passing, choosing to be open about his cause of death in hopes of fostering a dialogue around mental illness. They described Robert as a "beacon of light" and a "beautiful soul" who fought a long and difficult battle. "We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder," the family stated. "We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness." His older brother, actor Keith Carradine, emphasised that there is no shame in the illness that claimed his brother’s life. "It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul," Keith told Deadline. 'Mary Kom', 'The Family Man' Actor Sunil Thapa Passes Away at 68.

Robert Carradine’s Career Remembered

Born into the legendary Carradine acting dynasty as the son of John Carradine, Robert built a prolific career that spanned over five decades. He first gained national attention in the 1984 cult classic Revenge of the Nerds, where his portrayal of Lewis Skolnick became a definitive image of the 1980s "underdog" hero. Years later, a new generation of viewers came to know him as Sam McGuire on the Disney Channel hit Lizzie McGuire. Starring alongside Hilary Duff, Carradine became one of television's most recognisable fathers, a role he reprised in the 2003 theatrical film.

Hilary Duff, Jake Thomas Pay Tribute

Following the news, tributes have poured in from former co-stars. Hilary Duff shared an emotional post on Instagram, recalling the warmth Carradine brought to the set. "This one hurts," Duff wrote. "There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering." Jake Thomas, who played his son Matt on the series, remembered him as "one of the coolest guys you could ever meet," describing him as an eccentric and talented mentor. Eric Dane Dies at 53: ‘Grey's Anatomy’, ‘Euphoria’ Actor Passes Away Following Battle With ALS.

Robert Carradine Survived by Family

Robert Carradine is survived by his three children, including actress Ever Carradine, his grandchildren, and his siblings. The family has requested privacy as they grieve the "unfathomable loss." For those seeking help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (complexpop, ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).