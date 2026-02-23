The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) transformed London’s Royal Festival Hall into a global fashion runway on Sunday, February 22, 2026. While the ceremony celebrated a landmark year in cinema dominated by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, the red carpet belonged to a blend of "Old Hollywood" nostalgia and daring modern couture. From Alia Bhatt’s historic debut to the return of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the evening showcased a dramatic shift toward liquid silvers, jewel tones, and structured silhouettes. BAFTAs 2026: Stunning Alia Bhatt Presents Award in Hindi, Wins Hearts With ‘Namashkar’ (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Channels Marilyn Monroe

Making her first-ever appearance at the BAFTAs, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt delivered one of the night’s most talked-about looks. Dressed in a custom silver Gucci gown designed by Demna, Alia drew direct inspiration from Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1950s glamour. The floor-length, sequinned ensemble featured a sculpted halter neckline and a sensual backless detail. She completed the look with a plush white fur stole and her signature minimal "dewy" makeup. "I wanted to bring the glam," Bhatt told British Vogue, as she prepared to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

Alia Bhatt Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Daring Silhouettes: Emma Stone and Teyana Taylor

Bugonia star and Best Actress nominee Emma Stone opted for a "sophisticated yet risky" aesthetic in custom Louis Vuitton. Her black gown featured a halter loop, a teardrop keyhole cutout, and a deep plunging neckline that highlighted the evening's trend for backless designs.

Emma Stone and Teyana Taylor

(Photo Credit: AFP)

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor nominated for Best Supporting Actress pushed the boundaries of red-carpet fashion in a "peek-a-boo" Burberry ensemble. The dramatic brown outfit featured a high collar that partially obscured her face, paired with a high leg slit and thigh-high boots, accessorised with a 50-carat Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock brooch.

Men’s Fashion

The men’s category saw a departure from the traditional tuxedo in favour of textured fabrics and monochromatic "black-on-black" looks.

Timothée Chalamet: Looking dashing in a custom Givenchy double-breasted suit designed by Sarah Burton, Chalamet paired the look with sleek black boots and a minimalist timepiece.

British Vogue Shares Video – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Michael B. Jordan: Arrived in a tailored grey blazer and black trousers, a move toward the "chic-sophistication" seen across the 2026 awards season.

Michael B. Jordan at BAFTA 2026 - See Post

(Photo Credit: AFP)

Regé-Jean Page: Eyeballs were drawn to his whimsical dragonfly collar button, adding a touch of Bridgerton-esque flair to his classic black suit.

Regé-Jean Page Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'OFFICIEL USA (@lofficielusa)

A Royal Return in Wine and Pink

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a highly anticipated joint appearance, their first in three years following recent royal family health challenges. Princess Kate wore a bespoke pleated Gucci gown in varying shades of pink, accented by a burgundy velvet waistband. Prince William color-coordinated with his wife, opting for a suave Giorgio Armani velvet tuxedo in a matching wine tone.

British Vogue Shares Video – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

British Vogue Shares Video – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Beyond the fashion, the night was a historic one for Irish talent. Jessie Buckley, who won Best Leading Actress for Hamnet, stood out in a sea of monochrome in a cobalt blue gown with cowl detailing. During her emotional acceptance speech, she remarked, "This is nuts. This really does belong to the women past, present, and future that taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently."

Kathryn Hahn at BAFTA 2026 - See Post

(Photo Credit: AFP)

Kathryn Hahn also broke the neutral colour palette, serving an impeccable blend of chic and sophistication in a vibrant red ruffled gown, ensuring she stood out as one of the evening’s primary highlights.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).