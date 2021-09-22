Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Warner Bros. Pictures is set to release its much-acclaimed movie 'Dune' in India on October 22 in English and Hindi.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune' is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century and credited with inspiring many of the greatest films of all time.

Also Read | Marvel's What if...? Episode 7 Ending Explained: Who Is the Villain That Shocked Thor and the Watcher at the End? (SPOILER ALERT).

"I discovered the book in my teenage years and I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature - the true main character of Dune. To me, 'Dune' is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It's even a love story. There's a reason the book stayed on my shelf, beside my bed, all those years," remarks Villeneuve, who at last is able to fulfill his lifelong dream of bringing the landmark work with its complex mythology to life.

'Dune' received an Eight-Minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival Premiere. Denis Villeneuve received high praises for his breath-taking adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic.

Also Read | Netflix’s Rana Naidu Starring Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh, Based On Ray Donovan? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Series.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, 'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential--only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The film stars Oscar-nominated actors Timothee Chalamet, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)