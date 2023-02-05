Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Actor Sharman Joshi recently dropped a video on his social media in which he could be seen reuniting with his '3 Idiots' co-actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan after 14 years.

Taking to Instagram, Sharman shared a video which he captioned, "3 idiots are promoting "congratulations" film which is releasing today."

In the video, the three actors could be seen on a cricket pitch and dressed in matching red uniforms. Sharman tried to speak about his Gujarati film 'Congratulations' and gets interrupted by Madhavan who comes up to him and asks about his film.

After that, he again tried to speak about his film and gets interrupted by Aamir Khan, and later both the actors get confused about the film's title and instead think that Sharman is congratulating them.

Soon after the 'Golmaal' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emotions.

"Sir isska aik part aur banna chahie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So good to see you guys together after so long."

"We want #3idiotsagain #3idiotssequel," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Rehan Chaudhary 'Congratulations' is a Gujarati drama film which also stars Manasi Parekh Gohil, Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi, Swati Dave and others.

The film was released on February 3, 2023, and received decent responses from the audience.

Talking about '3 Idiots', the film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was released in the year 2009.

The film starred Aamir, R Madhavan, Sharman, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit. (ANI)

