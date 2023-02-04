Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actress Alia Bhatt is making sure to make her workout sessions post pregnancy interesting and "special."

On Friday, she took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she is seen doing cardio while listening to the song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' from her hubby Ranbir Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

"Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada @ipritamofficial," she captioned the post.

Shraddha shared Alia's video on Instagram Story and reacted, "uffff you cutestest@aliabhatt p.s.: Ye kya makkaari hai Ranbir? Apne real id se aao "

Alia's fans also reacted to Alia's fun-filled workout session.

"That workout glowww," a social media user commented.

"So cute yaar," another one wrote.

Speaking of 'Tere Pyaar Mein', the song oozes freshness and romance. It is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. With Ranbir and Shraddha's presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveness that strikes the right chord with the youth.

The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. (ANI)

