Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): Netflix announced on Thursday that David Letterman's Emmy-nominated talk show series "My next guest doesn't need a David Letterman referral" is all set to be back on May 20.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith is among the next batch of stars who will appear on David Letterman's Netflix talk show, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman'.

Smith's appearance on Letterman's hot sheet was recorded before Chris Rock screamed obscene words at the 94th Academy Awards, so Smith doesn't deal with the aftermath of the incident.

However, don't expect the King Richard star to chat about his controversial exploits at this year's Oscars as Season 4 of Letterman's Netflix long-form interview chat show was filmed before March 2022.

The new season will debut on Friday and the six-part series also will feature Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds, Deadline reported.

The show works one-on-one conversations with legendary talk show hosts and celebrity guests both inside and outside the studio setting. The fourth season follows a long absence from the series as the third season premiered in October 2020, almost 18 months ago.

Letterman, known as the late-night anchor for NBC and CBS for 33 years, is the host of the show. My Next Guest is executive produced by Tom Keeney and Mary Berkeley in worldwide pants, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brookposh and John Skidmore from Jax Media. Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed are also executive producers. (ANI)

