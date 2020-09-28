Bhopal, Sep 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday greeted renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday and wished her a healthy and long life.

The Bharat Ratna recipient, who was born in Indore city of the state, turned 91 on Monday.

In a message sent to the legendary singer, Chouhan said You areSur Samragyi (queen of melody). Your voice is full of divine notes.

"You have mesmerised people with your melodious songs. Your crores of fans wish you a healthy and long life."

"It is a privilege of Madhya Pradesh that you were born in Indore, Chouhan added.

