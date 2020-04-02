Excise Police in Andhra's Vizianagaram Warn People Not to Make Country Liquor

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the state excise department has taken stern action to stop liquor sales.Vizianagaram district excise police on Wednesday warned the people in tribal areas not to make country liquor of any variety.The excise police visited Pata Padu village in Mentada mandal of the district and warned local tribals for not making country liquor, else their ration cards will be removed.Gajapati Nagaram, Excise Circle Inspector, GS Rajasekhar Naidu, Sub Inspector VL Karuna Lata, excise police staff, local village volunteers and anganwadi staff were present at the spot. (ANI)

