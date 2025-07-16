Jalandhar, July 16: A Canada-based NRI has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 114-year-old legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh, Jalandhar police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Amritpal Singh Dhillon, works in Canada and had returned to India on June 23, reportedly for the construction of his house. "The accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh Dhillon, and he is 26 years old. He works in Canada and returned to India on June 23 for the construction of his house. His sister and mother are also settled in Canada," Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rural Harvinder Singh Virk said. Fauja Singh Hit-and-Run Probe: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon From Canada Arrested for Fatally Hitting 114-Year-Old Marathon Legend, SUV Seized.

"The incident took place on July 14, and after hitting Fauja Singh, he fled from the spot and parked his car in a garage. We arrested him at his residence on Tuesday. He later told us that he came to know from the news that the person he hit was Fauja Singh," SSP Virk added. The incident occurred on July 14, around 3 pm, on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, when Fauja Singh, a resident of Beas village under Adampur police station limits, stepped out for his routine post-lunch walk. Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner ‘Turbaned Tornado’ Passes Away at 114 in Road Accident, Heartfelt Tributes Pour In.

"The incident occurred at Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway around 3 pm, when Fauja Singh, a resident of Beas village under Adampur police station, stepped out for a walk after lunch. He was walking alone when a speeding white vehicle hit him. He was rushed to Shriman Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment around 7 pm," police said. Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' was a globally celebrated figure known for his record-breaking runs even past the age of 100.

