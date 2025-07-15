LatestLY
Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner ‘Turbaned Tornado’ Passes Away at 114 in Road Accident, Heartfelt Tributes Pour In

Legendary marathoner Fauja Singh, fondly remembered as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' passed away on Monday at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident in his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Heartfelt tributes have flooded in, honouring a man who defied age, broke records, and inspired generations with every stride he took.

Chandigarh, July 15: Legendary marathoner Fauja Singh, fondly remembered as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' passed away on Monday at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident in his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Heartfelt tributes have flooded in, honouring a man who defied age, broke records, and inspired generations with every stride he took.

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, expressed his grief on the demise of the legendary marathoner. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope. Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day 'Nasha Mukt - Rangla Punjab' march from his village Beas, district Jalandhar in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit," the Governor said. Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner Passes Away At 114.

His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier, and drug-free Punjab, he added. Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed condolences on the demise of Fauja Singh.

He took to X to express his condolences, saying that Singh's extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations," the former Punjab CM said. 114-Year-Old Veteran Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies in Road Accident in Jalandhar.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member, Daljit S Cheema, also expressed his condolences. "Saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary athlete Sardar Fauja Singh at the age of 114 in an accident today. A global icon of endurance and inspiration, he proved that age is no barrier. His life and legacy will continue to motivate generations," he said.

Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Sikh Superman', stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh has completed it six more times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York, and several more cities.

Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Sikh Superman', stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh has completed it six more times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York, and several more cities.

