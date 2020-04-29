Female Constable Among Four Cops Injured While Enforcing Lockdown

Motihari (Bihar), Apr 29 (PTI) Four police personnel, including a female constable, were injured when they were attacked on Wednesday at a village in East Champaran district by locals who grew livid over reprimand from the law enforcers for loitering around in defiance of the lockdown, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police, East Champaran, Naveen Chandra Jha, said 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack on the police party at Sirasi Bazar under Pakri Dayal police station that took place during the day.

He said the injured personnel were part of a seven-member police party which was attacked when in the course of patrolling they rebuked men and women who were spotted roaming around on motorcycles and on foot.

The loiterers picked up sticks and rods from the wayside and attacked the police party, seriously injuring four while other received bruises, the SP said. adding that all the grievously wounded police personnel have been admitted to a hospital.

Jha also said raids were continuing to identify and nab more culprits and that police was also investigating as to whether some of the attackers were involved in illegal liquor trade who might have been frustrated over demolition of distilleries in the village a few days ago.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in the state by the Nitish Kumar government four years ago.

This is the second instance, within a fortnight, of government officials being attacked in the district while trying to implement coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On April 15, a block development officer and three police personnel were injured in a similar attack by villagers in Harsidhi police station area.

