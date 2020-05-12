FIR Lodged Against Shopkeepers for Violating Lockdown in JK's Udhampur

Jammu, May 12 (PTI) Four shopkeepers were booked for violating lockdown orders in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said here.

Their shops in Majalta area of Udhampur were found open beyond the permitted time slots in violation of orders issued by the district magistrate, a police official said.

An FIR under relevant sections was registered against them, he said and appealed to the people to follow the lockdown strictly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)