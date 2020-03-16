Four Key Religious Sites Close in Virus-hit Iran: State Media

World. (File Image)

Tehran, Mar 16 (AFP) Iran closed four key Shiite pilgrimage sites across the Islamic republic on Monday in line with measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, state media reported.

State television said that "upon the orders of the anti-coronavirus headquarters and the health minister, the holy shrines of" Imam Reza in Mashhad, Fatima Masumeh in Qom and Shah Abdol-Azim in Tehran were closed until further notice.

Qom's Jamkaran mosque also said in a separate statement it would close its doors, state news agency IRNA reported. (AFP)

