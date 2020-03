Nuh (Haryana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Four people were killed and four were injured after being run over by a vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, here on Sunday.The mishap occurred while the group was walking on the expressway.Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)