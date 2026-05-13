CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Announced: Trivandrum Tops, Chennai Second in Pass Percentage; Documents Available on DigiLocker

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

New Delhi, May 13: The best performance in the CBSE Class 12 Board examination results has been recorded by the Trivandrum region of Kerala. Trivandrum secured the top position in the country in terms of pass percentage. Notably, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 Board examination results. According to the CBSE Board, in the region-wise results across the country, Trivandrum secured first place with a pass percentage of 95.62 per cent. Tamil Nadu's Chennai region stood second with 93.84 per cent, while Karnataka's Bengaluru secured third position with a pass percentage of 93.19 per cent.

The Vijayawada region in Andhra Pradesh recorded a result of 92.77 per cent. Delhi West region registered a pass percentage of 92.34 per cent, while Delhi East recorded 91.73 per cent. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: 85.20% Students Clear Exams, 3.19% Less Than Last Year.

Among other regions, Ahmedabad recorded a result of 90.60 per cent. Gurugram region registered a pass percentage of 88.45 per cent, Ludhiana 87.92 per cent, and Pune 87.32 per cent.

The lowest result was recorded in the Prayagraj region at 72.43 per cent, while Patna region registered 74.45 per cent. Along with declaring the Class 10 and 12 Board Examination 2026 results, CBSE also released important information regarding digital documents and online services for students. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Announced: Overall Pass Percentage Drops to 85.20%, Girls Outshine Boys Again.

The Board clarified that students would be able to easily access their examination results and certificates through digital platforms. According to CBSE, students can use the DigiLocker mobile application to access their certificates and other academic documents. Students can download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store to view their marksheets, passing certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates.

The UMANG mobile app has also been made available for checking results. The Board stated that immediately after the declaration of results, digital academic documents have been made available through CBSE’s digital academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha.' These include marksheets, certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates.

Students studying abroad will also receive their digital documents via email through the CBSE DigiLocker page. Their printed marksheets and certificates will continue to be sent through their respective schools. The Board has also made separate arrangements for private candidates. These students will receive electronic documents in DigiLocker through their Aadhaar number.

Except for students under the Delhi East and Delhi West regional offices, printed documents for all other students will be sent to the address mentioned in the examination form. Students from Delhi East and Delhi West regions will have to collect these documents from their examination centres.

The Board also informed that the process for students wishing to improve their performance after passing the Main Examination 2026, as well as for students placed in the compartment category, will begin from June 2, 2026. A detailed circular regarding this will be issued soon. The entire process will be conducted online only.

CBSE clarified that after submission of the online list, no change in name or subject will be accepted. The Board advised schools and students to strictly adhere to the prescribed timeline, as no application will be considered after the last date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).