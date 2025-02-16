CAIRO, February 15: An informed source on the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza stated that Hamas has confirmed it won't participate in governing the Gaza Strip during the next phase, and that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in its three stages. Gaza Ceasefire: 369 Palestinian Detainees Released From Israeli Jails as Part of Sixth Prisoner-for-Hostage Exchange Deal Between Israel and Hamas.

The source, as reported by Al-Qahera News on Saturday, also mentioned that intensive Egyptian efforts are underway to form a temporary committee to oversee the relief and reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip, according to the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

