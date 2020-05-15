General Stores, Vegetable Vendors Resume Business in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI): General stores and vegetable vendors re-started business on Friday after staying closed for a week in Ahmedabad amid lockdown. Customers at shops were seen following social distancing norms and using masks to cover their mouth and nose in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. Speaking to ANI, an Ahmedabad resident said, "Public should understand that shops will gradually start opening so they should not gather at shops. They should maintain social distancing while standing in queues. People are following rules and even shopkeepers are adhering to the norms.""People come with a list of things they want to buy and we put things in a tray accordingly," a shopkeeper said. The vegetable vendors were also seen wearing gloves and masks at the market. (ANI)

