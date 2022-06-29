The next Ghostbusters movie will be released on December 20, 2023.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel is a follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, which finally brought Sony's renowned franchise back to life. The studio revealed the well-known release date for 2023 on Tuesday. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel To Hit the Big Screens on December 20, 2023!

The live-action sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife will return to the New York City and firehouse setting of the original flicks, Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan stated earlier this month on "Ghostbusters Day." Despite the pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which made its premiere in November 2021, brought in more than USD200 million worldwide.

At the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home. And before anyone ever heard the title Afterlife, we called it Rust City. Which would not have made sense to anyone until they saw the movie. The code name for the next movie is Firehouse," Reitman said.Together with his late father, Ivan Reitman, who had directed the first two Ghostbusters movies, Reitman produced Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Early this year, the elder Reitman passed away. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Announced at Cinemacon 2022.

The original Ghostbusters cast, including Bill Murray, came together for the film Afterlife. It is unknown if Murray intended to make a comeback, although that could be challenging. Being Mortal, a Searchlight movie starring Aziz Ansari, was put on hold in April when the studio received concerns about Murray's conduct during the shoot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)