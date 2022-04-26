While Sony's Cinemacon presentation focused heavily on their Spider-Man projects, they were able to snuck in one another surprise as well. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is confirmed to get a sequel. The details on the project are a bit unknown as of this moment, but this is great news for the fans. The reboot was quite successful last year as it released to positive reviews.

Check Out The Source Below:

A ‘GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE’ sequel is in the works. pic.twitter.com/DaXCsgFsfE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2022

