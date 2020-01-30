Goa: Case Registered for Involving Kids in Anti-CAA Protest

Panaji, Jan 30 (PTI) A criminal case was registered on Thursday against a wing of Goa Church and an NGO for allegedly making children take part in a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Women and Child Protection unit of Goa police filed the case against office-bearers of the Council for Social Justice and Peace, an offshoot of Goa Church, and NGO Human Rights Organisation (Goa Chapter).

The case was registered under the Goa Children's Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for using children in the public meeting to protest against the CAA and National Register of Citizens at Margao on January 24, a senior police official said.

Police inspector Sudiksha Naik is investigating the case, he said.

Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN), a local NGO, on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Goa Director General of Police, claiming that children were present at the rally which was a violation of existing laws as "it places them in a vulnerable situation".

