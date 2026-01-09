Mumbai, January 9: Thiruvananthapuram - the capital of Kerala has emerged as the fastest-growing destination for international tourists visiting India, according to the 2025 "New Horizons" rankings released by digital travel platform Agoda. The city jumped 11 spots in the global rankings, rising from 33rd in 2024 to 22nd this year. The surge reflects a broader shift in global travel as visitors increasingly seek authentic, wellness-oriented experiences over traditional metropolitan hubs.

A Quiet Rise to Global Prominence

Thiruvananthapuram’s ascent is based on a comparison of year-on-year accommodation booking data. While India’s "Golden Triangle" of Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur remains popular, Agoda’s data suggests that international travellers are diversifying their itineraries. Air India Express Flight IX1240 From Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah Makes Priority Landing in Thiruvananthapuram After Infant Develops Breathing Issue Mid-Air.

Kerala’s capital is being rediscovered not just as a gateway to the state’s famous backwaters and hill stations, but as a standalone destination. Its unique combination of coastal scenery, centuries-old architecture, and its reputation as a global hub for Ayurveda and wellness has contributed to its newfound momentum.

The 'City of Anantha'

Known as the "City of Anantha," the destination is deeply rooted in cultural history. The city's identity is anchored by the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the world's wealthiest and most historically significant religious sites.

Beyond spiritual tourism, the city offers a "slow travel" appeal. Kovalam Beach remains a primary draw for its lighthouse views and surfing, while the Napier Museum and Sri Chitra Art Gallery provide a look into the region's Indo-Saracenic history and artistic heritage. BJP Creates History in Kerala: VV Rajesh Elected Thiruvananthapuram Mayor After Poll Win (Watch Video).

Indore Takes the Lead in Domestic Trends

The shift toward unconventional destinations is also mirrored in domestic travel. Agoda identified Indore as the top trending destination for Indian travellers, rising seven places from 35th to 28th.

Known as India’s cleanest city, Indore has carved out a niche through its "street food tourism." The city’s famous culinary hubs, such as Chhappan Dukan and Sarafa Bazar, are increasingly attracting travellers looking for urban cleanliness paired with deep-rooted tradition.

Broader Asian and Outbound Shifts

The "New Horizons" report highlights a regional trend toward "hidden gems." Across Asia, Vietnam’s Sapa was named the top emerging destination overall. Other high-climbers included Okayama and Matsuyama in Japan, and Bandung in Indonesia.

For Indian travellers heading abroad, Almaty, Kazakhstan, has become the most surprising rising favourite. The city jumped 12 spots to rank 35th, driven by its scenic mountain landscapes, easy flight connectivity, and growing interest in Central Asian culture.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Agoda). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).