Good News for UP Couple: Woman Gives Birth to Quintuplets in Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) A woman gave birth to five children at a community health centre in Surajpur here on Wednesday.

Anita, a resident of Kutulpur villager, gave birth to three girls and two boys around 8 am at the community health centre and became a mother for the second time.

Her husband Kundan became a proud father to the five newborns.

The couple already has a son.

"The five newborn children are healthy and have been shifted to the women hospital in Barabanki. The children are being looked after by the doctors here," a doctor at the hospital said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)