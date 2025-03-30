Gorakhpur, March 30: Two people were killed and seven sustained serious injuries after a truck and an ambulance collided head-on in Barhalganj area here on Sunday, police said. The ambulance was carrying the mortal remains of 75-year-old Jaglal Prasad, hailing from Madhuban in Mau district. His son Satyendra Prasad and some relatives were also in the vehicle which was en route to Madhuban from Lucknow. As the ambulance reached the Ram-Janki Marg near Gayaghat village at around 6 am, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it. Due to the impact, the ambulance was reduced to mangled metal. UP Road Accident: 3 Nepalese Nationals Killed, 7 Injured After SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley on Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The deceased were identified as Lal Bahadur, 40, and Tara Devi, 55, both from Madhuban. The injured include Satyendra Prasad, 40, his wife Laxmi Devi, their daughters Swati, 22, and Saatvik, 10, eight-year-old son Shaurya, relative Anita Rai, and the ambulance driver Jahangir from Barabanki. Upon receiving the information, administrative officials rushed to the spot to assess the situation. SDM Prashant Verma, CO Manoj Kumar Pandey, and naib tehsildar Jaiprakash visited the hospital to check on the injured. Balrampur Accident: 3 Students Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Them While They Were on Way To Check Location of Examination Centre.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver and initiated an investigation. SP (South) Jitendra Kumar said the families of the deceased have been informed and the injured are in stable condition.

