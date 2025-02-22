Gorakhpur, February 22: Three Nepalese nationals died and seven others were injured when their SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, police said on Saturday. Officials said the accident occurred on Friday night when the passengers were returning from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Harihar Devi and Vakilni Devi, both aged 42, and Parshuram (45), all residents of Kanchanpur in Nepal, died in the accident, a police officer said. Balrampur Accident: 3 Students Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Them While They Were on Way To Check Location of Examination Centre.

The injured, Upendra Yadav, Lalu Devi, Jeetu Yadav, and Mukeya, were taken to the district hospital for treatment, he said. Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar said that 10 devotees from Nepal had booked a Scorpio for their pilgrimage to Mahakumbh. While returning, their vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley carrying sacks. The impact was fatal for Parshuram, seated in the front, and two women in the middle row, who died on the spot, the officer said. Nashik Road Accident: 4 Killed, 7 Hurt in Separate Accidents on Mumbai-Agra National Highway in Maharashtra.

Locals told police that the Scorpio was speeding, and the driver failed to control the vehicle upon spotting the tractor-trolley suddenly. Additionally, the trolley had no reflectors or rear lights, making it difficult for approaching vehicles to detect it at night, the ASP said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, while the injured persons are undergoing treatment, he added.

