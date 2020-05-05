Government of Telangana Issues Order to Promote Students from Class 1 to 9 Without Any Summative Assessment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): The government of Telangana on Tuesday issued an order to the Commissioner of School Education to promote all students of Classes 1 to 9 studying in government, aided and private unaided schools during the academic year 2019-20. The government of Telangana imposed a state-wide lockdown from March 22 to May 7 to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.The lockdown has been extended till May 29, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sai on Tuesday. The Commissioner of School Education, Telangana, informed that the Chief Minister of Telangana KC Rao had earlier announced that there is no detention system for classes 1 to 9 in the state this year due to COVID-19 pandemic."The parents of students from class 1-9 need not worry about exams. Today Cabinet has decided that all the students from Classes 1 to 9 of both public and private schools will be promoted to the next class," CM Rao had said while addressing the media after a state Cabinet meeting on April 12."The Summative Assessment (SA-2) examinations for Classes 1 to 9 during the Academic Year, 2019-20 could not be conducted as scheduled due to lockdown," the Commissioner of School Education said.The state government, after careful examination of the matter and keeping in view the hardship caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic decided to cancel the Summative Assessment-2 examinations for the Classes 1 to 9 and ordered their promotion to the next classes. (ANI)

