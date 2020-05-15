Government to Decide on Resumption of Metro Services in Delhi-NCR, Logistical Arrangement Underway: DMRC

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the decision to resume the metro services in the national capital will be taken by the government, after which a detailed protocol for travelling will be shared with the public."The decision to resume Metro rail services in Delhi-NCR will be taken by the government after which the detailed protocol to be followed by passengers for travelling in the Metro will be shared with the media and the public," said DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal in a statement.As per the statement, the DMRC is currently taking up necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security area, etc.The statement further said that other necessary logistical arrangements such as provision for hand sanitisation/thermal screening at stations and installation of social distancing related signages are also being looked into.Dayal had on Wednesday said that all systems of the Metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks, etc., will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety of the commuters.This comes as sources in the DMRC told ANI that the metro services may resume in the national capital on certain routes with some restrictions during the fourth phase of lockdown.The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of 'Janata curfew' and the resumption of services is subject to the approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the Central government.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with 'totally different' rules, which will be announced before the current one expires on May 17.Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the decision to restart the trains will be of the Centre even as the DMRC is ready to roll out the services. (ANI)

