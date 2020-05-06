Govt Had 'constructive Meetings' over Resumption of Athletes' Training: UK Foreign Secy

Leeds [UK], May 6 (ANI): The UK government had 'constructive meetings' with sports bodies to discuss the return of athletes to training, said country's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab."I think it would lift the spirit of the nation. I think people would like to see us get back not just to work and get to a stage where children can safely return to school but also enjoy pastimes, sporting in particular," Goal.com quoted Raab as saying in the government's daily briefing on Tuesday (local time)."The government has had constructive meetings with sports bodies over plans for athletes to resume training when it is safe to do so. The culture secretary has also been working on a plan to get sports played behind closed doors when we move to the second phase," he added.The coronavirus pandemic has forced organisers across the globe to either postpone or cancel all sporting events. Since March, the Premier League has been suspended.Raab said that although it is under 'active consideration', it will only be resumed when it is safe to do so."We can only do it when the medical and scientific advice is that it can be done safely and sustainably, but that is certainly something under active consideration," he said. (ANI)

