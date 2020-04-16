Govt to Do Door to Door Screening of People in 4 Districts of Bihar to Contain COVID-19

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said that the government has identified four districts in the state to conduct door to door screening of the people to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state.He said that apart from that, the government will conduct tests on people within the 3 km radius of the area from where coronavirus cases are reported."We have taken a decision to conduct the screening of people living in the four districts of the state including Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada and Nalanda. We will also test people within the radius of 3 km of the areas from where cases have reported," Pandey told ANI."People who have come from outside the state will be tested and people in their villages will be screened," he added.He also said that it is important today that everyone cooperate with medical staff as they are working to save our lives."As of now, Health staff is working for us, for our lives and we should cooperate in making it a success," he said. (ANI)

