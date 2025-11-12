Bharuch, November 12: Two people died after a fire broke out at a pharma factory in Gujarat's Bharuch, officials said on Wednesday. They said that the fire broke out at VK Pharma in the early hours on Wednesday. Gujarat Blast: 2 Workers Killed, 20 Others Injured After Boiler Explodes at Pharmaceutical Factory in Bharuch.

Two Killed After Fire Breaks out at Pharma Factory

#WATCH | Bharuch, Gujarat: Fire tenders reach the spot and recover dead bodies as fire breaks out at a company-owned plant. Fire Fighter, Nagar Palika, Bharuch, Mahesh K Chuna says, "At around 2:30-3AM at night, I received a call about a fire... The company's name is VK… pic.twitter.com/kgQzYLN8nP — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

Fire Fighter, Nagar Palika, Bharuch, Mahesh K Chuna said, "At around 2:30-3 AM, I received a call about a fire. The company's name is VK Pharma. We got the fire under control and have recovered 2 dead bodies. It took almost 4 to 5 hours to control the fire." More details are awaited

