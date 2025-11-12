An explosion occurred in Gujarat today, November 12. According to news agency PTI, two workers were killed and 20 others were injured in a boiler explosion and subsequent fire in Gujarat's Bharuch district. The incident took place at a pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district. An official said that the incident took place around 2.30 AM at the factory located in Saykha GIDC area. "A powerful boiler explosion inside the factory triggered a massive fire," Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana said. He also added that the blaze was later brought under control. Ricin Poison Terror Plot? Gujarat Police Unravel Plot to Poison Water; Arrest Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, 2 Others.

Boiler Explodes at Pharma Factory in Gujarat

Two workers killed, 20 injured in boiler explosion and subsequent fire at pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Officials. pic.twitter.com/cAg2mSASGd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

