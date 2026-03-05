Ahmedabad, March 5: The Surat Crime Branch has arrested a man posing as a "Naga Baba" who allegedly used spiritual manipulation to swindle citizens. Following the arrest on Tuesday, March 3, the Surat City Police released a unique "live demo" video to warn the public. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the suspect demonstrating exactly how he used "sweet talk" and the pretext of asking for directions to rob unsuspecting pedestrians of their mobile phones and valuables.

The arrest was made after a victim filed a complaint detailing a strange encounter in a residential area of Surat. The suspect, identified as Rajesh Nath (also known as Rajlo Madari), allegedly operated alone, targeting individuals by appearing as a holy man in need of assistance. By the time the police caught up with him, he had reportedly targeted multiple people across the city using the same polished psychological routine. Gujarat ATS Arrests Man in Terror Conspiracy Case; Digital Evidence Reveals Online Radicalisation and Targeted Killing Plans.

Fake Baba Caught in Surat!

The Scam Ran By Fake Baba: Directions, Pulse-Reading, and Theft

The "live demo" released by the police provides a startling look at the suspect's method. Sitting in a vehicle, Nath would hail a passerby to ask for directions to a specific temple. Once the person stopped to help, he would quickly pivot the conversation toward "blessings," claiming to be a renowned spiritual figure.

In the demonstration, Nath shows how he would grab a victim's wrist to "check their pulse" or predict their future. Under the guise of performing a ritual to remove "bad luck," he would convince the person to hand over their mobile phone or jewelry. Once the items were in his possession, he would perform a final "blessing" and drive away before the victim realized the items had not been returned. Delhi Triple Death Case: Baba Emerges as Key Link After CCTV Shows Him With Victims Before Peeragarhi Car Tragedy.

Police Action and Recovery

Acting on a tip-off and CCTV footage from recent incidents, the Surat Crime Branch intercepted the suspect's vehicle. Upon his arrest, officers recovered several high-end mobile phones and cash believed to be the proceeds of his recent scams. Unlike organized gangs, Nath reportedly worked as a "lone wolf," relying on his ability to quickly build trust and exploit the religious sentiments of his targets.

Police officials noted that Nath’s success was largely due to his calm demeanor and convincing disguise. By presenting himself as a "Naga Baba," he lowered the natural defenses of his victims, making them more likely to comply with his unusual requests.

The Surat Police have used this case to launch a broader public awareness campaign. They emphasise that genuine spiritual leaders rarely solicit valuables from strangers on the street or ask for expensive electronics to perform "rituals."

